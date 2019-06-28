David Ortiz shooting mastermind arrested, Dominican Republic officials say

Authorities on June 19 described Gomez Vasquez as the mastermind of the plot against Ortiz. He also was being sought by US authorities for his alleged role in a drug trafficking ring .

The national police announced Friday that Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez was arrested in the capital Santo Domingo. Police said they expected to release more details in the coming hours.

Officials in the Dominican Republic say the alleged mastermind behind the shooting of retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been arrested.

Authorities have 48 hours before they must bring him before a judge, according to Dominican law.

Dominican officials said in the June 19 news conference that Gomez Vasquez had intended to target his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez, in the belief that Fernandez had informed on him to Dominican authorities in 2011. Fernandez has said he was sitting across from Ortiz when Ortiz was shot in a nightclub on the night of June 9.

The attorney general of the Dominican Republic, Jean Alain Rodriguez, said the hit men who shot Ortiz were confused by a dimly lit photo taken before the shooting that was intended to point out their target.

More than a dozen individuals are facing charges in connection with the botched assassination attempt, including at least two people who are still on the run.

Ortiz, 43, was moved out of the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital on Saturday.

He underwent multiple surgeries after being shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge. He suffered damage to his organs, including his small intestine, large intestine, and liver.