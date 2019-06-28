Dorchester man missing in White Mountains

The popular trail takes hikers to the summits of eight 4,000-foot mountains. Many visitors plan two or three days to traverse it, Kneeland said, rather than trying to tackle it in a single day, as Staff did.

Christopher Staff, 70, set off early Monday morning to hike the 31-mile Pemigewasset Loop, known locally as the Pemi Loop, according to Lieutenant Jim Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Searchers began scouring a section of the White Mountains for a fourth day on Friday, seeking a Dorchester man missing since a hike on Monday, a New Hampshire official said.

Other hikers spotted Staff along the trail several times Monday, Kneeland said, until about 6 p.m., when he was last seen in the area of Mount Bond, about 9½ miles from the Lincoln Woods parking lot, where hikers begin the loop.

Advertisement

When Staff did not return home Monday night, his wife called the Fish and Game Department, and conservation officers began a search Tuesday, Kneeland said.

The number of searchers swelled to about 50 on Thursday and Friday, he said, with help from the US Army National Guard, the Appalachian Mountain Club, the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, New England K-9 Search and Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and US Forest Service personnel.

“It’s the distance and the amount of territory there is to touch that makes it difficult,” Kneeland said of the search effort.

If Staff is not found Friday, Kneeland said, authorities will reassess the situation before deciding whether to extend the search into the weekend.

“We’re hopeful, but at this point reality is starting to set in,” Kneeland said. “The longer time goes, it’s not looking as good.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.