Former MBTA employee pleads guilty to stealing more than $450,000

Stephen P. Fagerberg, 54, of Dedham pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny over $1,200 in a continuous scheme, Healey’s office said.

A former MBTA employee who allegedly treated fare collection boxes like his personal piggy bank has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $450,000 from the cash-strapped transit agency, the office of state Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement Friday.

On Thursday, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Linda Giles sentenced the former Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority employee to a two-year split sentence, with six months to serve and the balance suspended for two years, according to Healey’s office.

Giles also gave Fagerberg two years’ probation and ordered him to pay $458,694 in restitution, report any income increases, disclose any work assignments that involve public contracts, and forfeit his financial contributions to the MBTA Retirement Fund.

Fagerberg was an automated fare technician for the MBTA, responsible for repairing fare collection boxes on buses in South Boston, Healey’s office said.

Healey’s staff began investigating Fagerberg in April 2018 and indicted him in September, after an undercover operation caught him allegedly depositing into his personal bank account marked bills that had been planted in fare collection boxes.

