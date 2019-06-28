Harvard researchers unveil new robot ‘bee’ that can fly without a power cord

The new solar-powered robot, called the RoboBee X-Wing, is equipped with four tiny wings made of carbon fiber and polyester, and even tinier photovoltaic cells.

Researchers have been working for years on aerial robots inspired by flying insects, but they’ve faced challenges getting power to the energy-intensive wings.

A tiny flying robot developed by Harvard University may not sting like a bee, but it floats like a butterfly — with no power cord attached.

That makes it capable of untethered flight. The caveat is that the light needs to be about three times brighter than normal sunlight, researchers said in a statement, making outdoor flight out of reach for now.

The solar cells generate about five volts of electricity, which a minuscule transformer then boosts to the 200 volts necessary for liftoff. When the high voltage is applied to two components called piezoelectric actuators, they bend and contract, much as an insect’s muscles would. This drives the flapping motion of the RoboBee’s wings.

Clever engineering keeps the device small and light — about one-quarter the weight of a paper clip. This allows the RoboBee to flit about freely, whereas previous iterations of the robot could only take off, land or perch mid-flight while leashed to a power supply.

“We wanted to keep pushing the limit on how much power we could squeeze out of the artificial muscles in the robot, and how efficient we could make the whole system,” said Noah Jafferis, a postdoctoral engineer at Harvard and one of the leaders of the research.

On Wednesday, Jafferis and his colleagues reported in Nature that the RoboBee is now able to match the thrust efficiency of similarly sized insects, such as bees.

“Heavier-than-air flight at any scale is energetically expensive. This is greatly exacerbated at small scales and has so far presented an insurmountable obstacle for untethered flight in insect-sized (mass less than 500 milligrams and wingspan less than 5 centimetres) robots. These vehicles thus need to fly tethered to an offboard power supply and signal generator owing to the challenges associated with integrating onboard electronics within a limited payload capacity. Here we address these challenges to demonstrate sustained untethered flight of an insect-sized flapping-wing microscale aerial vehicle,” the paper said.

The first time the robot took off in the lab, it lifted off with such force and speed that some of the researchers yelped in surprise. “We weren’t expecting it to take off like that at all,” said Farrell Helbling, a postdoctoral roboticist who also led research on the seminal flight.

So far, each of the RoboBee’s test flights have only lasted a couple seconds.

But Helbling and Jafferis are confident that the robot could stay aloft for several minutes if its solar cells and circuits were given the proper tweaks.

Further advances in engineering could make microrobots even more autonomous, said F. Zeynep Temel, who works on ant-sized jumping robots at Carnegie Mellon University. And once these tiny robots are able to zip up, down and sideways outdoors, they could be used to take air quality measurements, help search collapsed buildings for survivors, or even be deployed in swarms.

“Having onboard power is the first big step to getting microrobots out of the lab and into the real world,” Temel said.

Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.