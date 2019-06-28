Haverhill man charged with murder of 82-year-old Groveland man

Graham was held overnight at the Middleton House of Correction and will be arraigned in Haverhill District Court Friday morning on one count of murder, Blodgett’s office said.

Leedell Graham, 48, was arrested at 52 Cedar St. in Haverhill at 9:30 p.m., according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

A Haverhill man was arrested Thursday night for the slaying of 82-year-old Patsy Schena in Groveland, authorities said.

Schena was found slain in his home at 20 Governors Road on June 21. Authorities did not disclose a motive for the murder. He had been the town’s building inspector for many years before he retired.

“We are relieved to have this individual in custody, however, there is much work still to be done on this investigation,” Blodgett said in a statement. “For that reason, I am unable to discuss the details of this investigation at this time. My goal is justice for Mr. Schena through a successful prosecution. I am tremendously grateful to the investigative team for their tireless work thus far.”

Groveland Police Chief Jeff Gillen said police have appreciated the public’s patience during the investigation.

“I understand it that such an event causes anxiety and concern, however, it is imperative that information is limited while the investigation is unfolding in order to protect the investigation,” Gillen said. “I appreciate the efforts of the investigative team in bringing this individual to justice.”

