MBTA bus driver on paid leave after driving in wrong lane

An MBTA bus driver has been “removed from service while a full investigation takes place” after surveillance video showed the bus he was driving cross a double yellow line in East Boston, according to a T spokesman.

Supervisors are working to identify a second driver whose bus also crossed into the left lane in East Boston, according to an e-mail from Joe Pesaturo, the MBTA spokesman.

The driver who was placed on paid leave after veering over the double yellow on Meridian Street in East Boston about 7:30 Thursday morning is a 13-year MBTA employee, according to Pesaturo, who did not identify the driver.