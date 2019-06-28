MBTA bus driver on paid leave after driving in wrong lane
An MBTA bus driver has been “removed from service while a full investigation takes place” after surveillance video showed the bus he was driving cross a double yellow line in East Boston, according to a T spokesman.
Supervisors are working to identify a second driver whose bus also crossed into the left lane in East Boston, according to an e-mail from Joe Pesaturo, the MBTA spokesman.
The driver who was placed on paid leave after veering over the double yellow on Meridian Street in East Boston about 7:30 Thursday morning is a 13-year MBTA employee, according to Pesaturo, who did not identify the driver.
“The bus operator told a supervisor that his path of travel was obstructed by a car that was double parked up ahead of his bus,” Pesaturo said.
He added that on Friday morning, an MBTA supervisor spoke to all bus drivers beginning their routes at the Lynn bus garage, including
those who drive in East Boston, and said “a memo stressing the importance of safe driving is being issued to all Bus Operators today.”
And on Friday morning, an MBTA supervisor was assigned to Meridian Street to monitor bus travel there, Pesaturo said.
