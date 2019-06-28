Nigerian community mourns loss of cab driver shot in Boston

The widow of slain cab driver Luckinson Oruma halted at the base of the stone steps leading to Christ Church in Hyde Park. She could not bring herself to climb them. But friends and family converged around Vero Oruma, guiding her into the service.

Vero Oruma sobbed uncontrollably as she walked slowly toward her husband’s wake.

Boston’s close-knit Nigerian community has rallied around Oruma’s family in the weeks since the veteran taxi driver, 60, died in what authorities say was a shooting by a man who had demanded a ride in the Back Bay. On Friday, those at his wake said they knew he would have done the very same for them.

A longtime friend and former Northeastern University classmate, Chidi Oguekwe said he will miss the compassion and sincerity that defined Luckinson Oruma.

“He is the best person you could ever meet,” Oguekwe said. “Whatever you need, call him — 24 hours.”

Oruma’s five grown children arrived with their mother around 8:30 p.m., wearing a black-and-white striped cultural outfit of the Urhobo tribe, in homage to their father, who had grown up in the Delta region of Nigeria.

Around the corner, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of the Peoples Club of Nigeria, International Community Center, then walked the short distance to the River Street church in solidarity.

One of Oruma’s nephews leaned against a black wrought-iron fence outside the church as the sun faded. Ogho Oruma shook his head at the act of violence that had taken his uncle’s life.

Ogho, 41, described his uncle as a loving and caring man who would bridge feuds in the family.

“The Orumas, we have some greatness in our DNA,” Ogho said, a note of determination in his voice.

But the last year, Ogho said, was trying for his uncle. Luckinson Oruma’s Dorchester home had burned down and his mother died.

“They were getting over all that, and this happened,” Ogho said. “All he wanted to do was get his last kid through college,

Prosecutors say Phillip I. Foy approached Oruma late on the morning of June 4 near the Colonnade Hotel, requesting a 30-mile drive to Mansfield.

When Oruma refused, Foy allegedly pulled the driver from his seat and shot him nine times. Oruma later died at Tufts Medical Center.

Foy, 34, of Pawtucket, R.I., is facing charges of murder, armed carjacking, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is due in court July 9 for a probable cause hearing.

Josephine Oruma, Luckinson’s sister-in-law, said she walked by the Colonnade Hotel four days ago to grapple with the harsh reality. Oruma, who lives in the South End, said she heard news of a shooting as she ventured out of her house that fateful Tuesday.

At first, the details remained painfully murky. Then she heard Luckinson’s cab was involved. “My God, I hope nothing serious,” Josephine Oruma, 68, said to herself as she scrambled for answers.

“It’s not an easy thing,” she said of her pilgrimage to the Back Bay. “I was just looking and kind of wondering. It’s a big loss.”

Ogb Onwuka, a family friend, described Luckinson as a good, God-fearing man.

“Humble, hardworking family man,” he said. “He put food on the table.”

Alison Kuznitz can be reached at alison.kuznitz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlisonKuznitz.