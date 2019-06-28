Person stabbed near Boston City Hall

“He was transported after being stabbed multiple times,” he said.

Police responded to an alleyway just off Boston City Hall Plaza at 5:16 a.m. and the victim was rushed to an area hospital with life threatening injuries, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.

A man was stabbed near Boston City Hall Friday morning, according to Boston police.

The man underwent surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

Police said the stabbing occurred in an alleyway that runs between Court Street and City Hall Plaza. Homicide detectives were at the scene Friday morning, and a large portion of City Hall Plaza between the Government Center MBTA stop and the alley was sealed off with red and yellow police tape.

No description of the suspect was immediately available, and the motive for the stabbing is under investigation, according to police.

(John R. Ellement/Globe Staff)

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.