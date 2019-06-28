Remembering ‘Bruno’s revenge,’ when Sammartino took down Killer Kowalski at Fenway Park
When wrestler Bruno Sammartino finally took down Killer Kowalski at Fenway Park on June 28, 1969, legendary Globe sportswriter Peter Gammons said the crowd, described as “children at a Saturday matinee,” went berserk.
It was a “stretcher match” at the storied ballpark that drew more than 17,000 people that night, and it ended with Sammartino bashing Kowalski over the head with a chair — Kowalski’s own from his “dirty chair trick,” as Gammons called it.