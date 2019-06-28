scorecardresearch

Remembering ‘Bruno’s revenge,’ when Sammartino took down Killer Kowalski at Fenway Park

By Globe Staff,June 28, 2019, 21 minutes ago
Bruno Sammartino, 65, posed with a painting of himself from his pro wrestling prime. 50 years ago, he took down Killer Kowalski at Fenway Park.
When wrestler Bruno Sammartino finally took down Killer Kowalski at Fenway Park on June 28, 1969, legendary Globe sportswriter Peter Gammons said the crowd, described as “children at a Saturday matinee,” went berserk.

It was a “stretcher match” at the storied ballpark that drew more than 17,000 people that night, and it ended with Sammartino bashing Kowalski over the head with a chair — Kowalski’s own from his “dirty chair trick,” as Gammons called it.

