Roxbury man arrested after running a red light; police find loaded gun, drugs, cash

Teixeira’s true name is Daniel Teixeira, according to Renee Algarin, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

The 35-year-old man, who allegedly told police his name was Thiago Teixeira, is facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, trafficking Class A and Class B drugs, and possession of Class B drugs with the intent to distribute, Boston police said in a statement.

A Roxbury man who allegedly ran a red light was arrested by Boston police early Wednesday morning after officers pulled him over and found a loaded gun, suspected drugs, and more than $8,000 in US currency, officials said.

Advertisement

Officers saw a car on Magazine Street headed toward Massachusetts Avenue in Roxbury allegedly run a red light at about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday and pulled it over, police said.

Police said they found a loaded Pietro Beretta .380ACP Model 84BB with 13 rounds in the magazine during the traffic stop. But during a later search, they allegedly found more, police said.

“While officers were conducting a search incident to arrest, they observed a plastic bag with individually packaged plastic bags, believed to contain [methamphetamine] and a small bag of a brown powder like substance believed to be Fentanyl,” police said. “Officers seized more than $8,000 in U.S. Currency, 41 grams of a clear crystal white substance, 61 grams of a brown powder substance, 13 grams of a white rock substance and 43 pieces of a white pill with the name ‘Xanax’ on it.”

Teixeria was arraigned Wednesday at Roxbury District Court. He plead not guilty and was held on $35,000 bail, Algarin said. His bail in an open case out of Worcester County Superior Court was also revoked, she said.

Teixeria is set to return to court July 29, according to Algarin.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.