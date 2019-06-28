Starting July 1, get ready to pay more at Boston’s parking meters

According to city officials, who first made the announcement back in April , metered parking prices will double in some areas starting next week, due to the spaces being in high demand. Meanwhile, some locations, like the Back Bay , will see no changes in pricing.

Lest you forget, on July 1, motorists traveling into Boston for a visit or to go shopping will need to dig a bit deeper into their pockets — or spend more using the city’s parking app — when metered parking rates increase in many neighborhoods.

The price to ride the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s trains isn’t the only cost increase commuters can expect to see beginning next week.

Advertisement

“The City of Boston continues to strengthen its transportation network to meet current and future demand,” Chris Osgood, Boston’s chief of streets, said in a statement. “The new parking meter fees reflect current demand for short-term parking in Boston and will help to ease congestion on the City’s busiest streets.”

The last time the city raised the cost to park at meters was in 2011, when the hourly rate jumped from $1 to $1.25.

The goal of the new fee schedule is to “reduce congestion, increase the availability of parking, and reinvest funding into transportation infrastructure,” according to the city, which expects to bring in $5 million in revenue from the changes.

Officials are reminding people to check a meter’s hours of operation when pulling into a spot. Otherwise, you could get a parking ticket, the cost of which also went up recently.

Most meters are active from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the city’s website says, with parking restricted to two hours. Other meters allow longer parking.

Advertisement

So what’s changing around Boston for drivers, and where can they expect to pay more to park? Below is a list of the increases taking place:

Back Bay: The price will remain at $3.75.

Bulfinch Triangle, near TD Garden: Parking will go from $1.25 per hour to $2.50 per hour. This is the area that’s bordered by Causeway Street, Lomasney Way, Staniford Street, Merrimac Street, New Chardon Street, and North Washington Street.

Fenway/Kenmore: Parking will go from $1.25 to $2.50 per hour.

South Boston Waterfront/ Seaport District: The city is moving to a flat-rate price of $3.75 per hour and doing away with its “flexible meter parking” plan, where the price to park fluctuated between $1 and $4 depending on demand.

The flat rate is based on the success of the Performance Parking Pilot that was launched in the Back Bay in 2017.

The new cost will apply to all city-owned streets, with the exception of D Street, which will be $2.50 per hour.

All other meters: Rates at all other metered spots — including Beacon Hill, the Financial District, and the South End — will go from $1.25 per hour to $2 per hour.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.