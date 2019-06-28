Thunderstorms, possibly severe, set to hit Massachusetts this weekend

“Late morning Saturday, there is an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms,” said Bill Simpson, a spokesman with the weather service in Norton. “There could even be heavy downpours with that.”

Thunderstorms are set to hit the area, possibility severe ones, starting late Saturday morning and ending early evening, according to the National Weather Service. They’ll arrive again on Sunday in the same time window.

Your barbecues may need a rain check this weekend.

[Severe Wx potential Sat] A cold front moving into SNE Saturday will result in scattered t-storms. Some of the storms may be severe, with damaging wind and large hail the primary threat. pic.twitter.com/lMSGxOJeB9 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 28, 2019

A cold front arriving Saturday is what is causing the thunderstorms, the weather service tweeted. Storms are expected to be more severe in western portions of the state, Simpson said, although it’s too early to exactly tell, Simpson said.

What’s currently unknown, Simpson said, is if the thunderstorms will be so severe they pelt the earth with 1-inch hail.

“One-inch hail is a different creature all together,” he said.

[Approximate Radar Simulation: Not Meant To Be Exact] Scattered strong to severe t-storms are possible Sat afternoon and early evening. Highest risk is near and south of the MA Turnpike, but all of #SNE has some risk. Localized damaging wind gusts/large hail are the main threats. pic.twitter.com/LWZCK0BmHy — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 28, 2019

Temperatures Friday are expected to rise to the mid-80s.

On Saturday, Boston is set to see temperatures in the mid- to low 80s, with areas directly near the coastline cooler, Simpson said. That set of storms is expected to move off the coast Saturday night, forecasters said.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop to the mid- to upper 70s as a new storm system moves in, Simpson said.

“The timing in these scenarios is up in the air, and Saturday may affect Sunday in terms of what will happen,” he said.

[Lightning Awareness Week] Whether you’re spending the day at the beach or an afternoon at the pool, at the first sign of a storm, you should gather your things and seek shelter. When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors! https://t.co/Hl1tcBAEVl #LightningSafety #SpringSafety pic.twitter.com/JhSqSPikl6 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 28, 2019

