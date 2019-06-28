Unconfirmed shark sighting off the coast of Duxbury Beach
Authorities temporarily closed Duxbury Beach Friday afternoon after a report of a shark sighting about 150 yards offshore.
A fisherman spotted a fin of what he believed was a juvenile white shark at 1 p.m. Friday, Duxbury Assistant Harbormaster Jeff Stetile said.
Stetile said the fisherman reported the sighting to another assistant harbormaster who was patrolling the beach.
State Police looked for the shark in a helicopter as another assistant harbormaster patrolled the front of the beach in a boat, but they “didn’t catch sight of it,” Stetile said.
The beach was briefly closed but re-opened just before 2:30 p.m., Duxbury police said.
Advertisement
Duxbury Beach is now reopened.— DPD Beach Operations (@DPD_Beach_Ops) June 28, 2019
There has been an unconfirmed shark sighting off of the 1st Crossover. Duxbury Beach is temporarily closed (1 hour).— DPD Beach Operations (@DPD_Beach_Ops) June 28, 2019
Sophia Eppolito can be reached at sophia.eppolito@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @SophiaEppolito.