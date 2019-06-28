scorecardresearch

Unconfirmed shark sighting off the coast of Duxbury Beach

By Sophia Eppolito Globe Correspondent,June 28, 2019, an hour ago

Authorities temporarily closed Duxbury Beach Friday afternoon after a report of a shark sighting about 150 yards offshore.

A fisherman spotted a fin of what he believed was a juvenile white shark at 1 p.m. Friday, Duxbury Assistant Harbormaster Jeff Stetile said.

Stetile said the fisherman reported the sighting to another assistant harbormaster who was patrolling the beach.

State Police looked for the shark in a helicopter as another assistant harbormaster patrolled the front of the beach in a boat, but they “didn’t catch sight of it,” Stetile said.

The beach was briefly closed but re-opened just before 2:30 p.m., Duxbury police said.

