Woman stabbed on Esplanade in random attack

A woman was stabbed in a random attack while exercising on the Esplanade on Friday afternoon, according to police.

The young women is expected to survive the injuries suffered when a male suspect stabbed her while she was walking or running by herself on a hot, sunny afternoon, according to State Police. The suspect has been arrested.

The stabbing happened near the footbridge joining the Esplanade and the Lagoon, near the Dartmouth Street and Storrow Drive intersection, State Police said.