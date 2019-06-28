Woman stabbed on Esplanade in random attack
A woman was stabbed in a random attack while exercising on the Esplanade on Friday afternoon, according to police.
The young women is expected to survive the injuries suffered when a male suspect stabbed her while she was walking or running by herself on a hot, sunny afternoon, according to State Police. The suspect has been arrested.
The stabbing happened near the footbridge joining the Esplanade and the Lagoon, near the Dartmouth Street and Storrow Drive intersection, State Police said.
State Police said the victim did not know the suspect. She was taken to a hospital. In a statement, police described the investigation as “ongoing and fluid.”
Advertisement
MSP Troopers have just taken a male suspect into custody for allegedly stabbing a young woman on the Esplanade. Victim is at MGH, injuries not believed to be life threatening. Suspect being processed at MSP Barracks. More info to be released when available and appropriate.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 28, 2019
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.