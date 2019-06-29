Fall River woman arrested in connection with Brockton stabbing

Brockton police received reports of a stabbing around 3:45 p.m. Friday near 276 Belmont St., according to the statement.

Jacqueline Mendes allegedly stabbed a 41-year-old woman, who was not identified, in the right side of the neck Friday following a “traffic confrontation” near the intersection of Grafton and Belmont streets and then fled in her vehicle, according to the statement.

A 32-year-old Fall River woman was arrested following the Friday afternoon stabbing of a woman in Brockton, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center, before being transferred to Boston Medical Center by helicopter, according to the statement.

Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, said in a phone interview that the victim’s injuries were life threatening and that a knife was used in the attack.

At approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Mendes arrived at the Brockton police station and reported she had been “involved in an incident,” according to the statement.

State Police detectives and Brockton police determined that Mendes had been involved in the stabbing, according to the statement. She was arrested at the station and charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to the statement.

Mendes is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Brockton District Court, according to the statement.

