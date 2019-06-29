Lawmaker removed from committee after shooting squirrel

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire lawmaker who shot a squirrel in his yard and shared a graphic photo of it on Twitter lost his seat on a legislative committee Friday.

Deerfield Republican Representative Jim Spillane shared a photo of the animal’s bloody carcass on May 26 in response to a vegan animal rights activist. ‘‘I shot a squirrel on my bird feeder today with a .50 caliber muzzleloader. Enjoy,’’ he wrote.

The tweet prompted a complaint to the state Fish and Game Department, which sent officers to Spillane’s home to tell him he did not have the legal right to kill the squirrel outside the hunting season, which runs from Sept. 1 to Jan. 1. Democratic House Speaker Steve Shurtleff said Friday Spillane was removed from the House Fish and Game Committee due to that warning.