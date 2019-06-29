Missing kayaker’s body recovered off Nantucket
A 36-year-old kayaker’s body was recovered off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday afternoon, almost a week after he went missing.
Vitaly Filiutovich was last seen kayaking off the island’s eastern shore on the afternoon of June 22, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday.
On Saturday afternoon, a fishing vessel notified officials about a body seen approximately 4 miles southeast of Nantucket, Coast Guard spokesman and Petty Officer Zachary Hupp said.
Hupp said the body recovered matched the description of the missing kayaker.
The discovery comes after a 42-hour search conducted by Coast Guard crews.
Filiutovich’s empty kayak was located upright shortly after the search began last Sunday, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
No further information was immediately available.
