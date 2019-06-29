Missing kayaker’s body recovered off Nantucket

The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday.

Vitaly Filiutovich was last seen kayaking off the island’s eastern shore on the afternoon of June 22, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

A 36-year-old kayaker’s body was recovered off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday afternoon, almost a week after he went missing.

On Saturday afternoon, a fishing vessel notified officials about a body seen approximately 4 miles southeast of Nantucket, Coast Guard spokesman and Petty Officer Zachary Hupp said.

Hupp said the body recovered matched the description of the missing kayaker.

The discovery comes after a 42-hour search conducted by Coast Guard crews.

Filiutovich’s empty kayak was located upright shortly after the search began last Sunday, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

No further information was immediately available.