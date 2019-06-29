North End building under renovation partially collapses

A vacant building under renovation in Boston’s North End partially collapsed Saturday morning, displacing neighboring residents when it damaged an adjacent fire escape, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The 279 North St. four-story property “had a partial collapse into the building,” which displaced the residents of 57 Fleet St., Boston Fire said on Twitter at about 1:30 a.m.

The residents had to be evacuated because the damage to the fire escape eliminated the second egress to the Fleet Street building, according to the tweet, but no injuries were reported.

