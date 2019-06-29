Officials investigate cause of death of inmate in Nashua Street Jail
Prosecutors at the Suffolk district attorney’s office are trying to determine the cause of death of an inmate at the Nashua Street Jail in Boston early Saturday morning.
Suffolk prosecutors and Boston police were alerted that the inmate was found unresponsive, DA spokeswoman Renee Algarin said in a statement.
The state chief medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.
Algarin said there were no obvious signs of trauma. She didn’t identify the inmate.
No further information was immediately available.
