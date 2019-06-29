Thunderstorms and hail could hit Boston in the coming hours
Hail could sweep into Boston during the late afternoon as hot and cold fronts clash in Eastern Massachusetts Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
Hail three-quarters of an inch big hit Carlisle at about 3:30 p.m., according to weather service meteorologist Bill Simpson.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 4:15 p.m. for parts of Suffolk, Essex, and Middlesex counties.
In Boston, thunderstorms could bring heavy rains and winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour before sundown, Simpson said.
“We had that first really hot and humid day and when you have a cold front, it ignites the moisture and heat in the atmosphere,” he said in a brief phone interview.
Sunday could see similarly volatile weather with more thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.
