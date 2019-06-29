Woman injured in Esplanade stabbing released from hospital

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after receiving a laceration to her head, along with other injuries in the attack.

The suspect in the attack, Luis Olivo, 37, faces assault with intent to murder and other charges after State Police said he attacked the Allston woman on a stone footbridge that spans the Esplanade’s lagoon around 4 p.m. Friday, State Police said.

A 23-year-old woman was released from the hospital Saturday, the day after she was injured by a man who stabbed her in the head with scissors, then tackled and struck her, as she jogged along the Esplanade , according to State Police.

Following Friday’s attack, Olivo allegedly ran from the scene and was arrested at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Dartmouth Street by state troopers, one of whom used his stun gun to subdue Olivo, State Police said.

The pair of scissors believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered, according to State Police.

Olivo, who has past addresses in Boston and Everett, is being held on $100,000 cash bail and was in custody at the State Police’s Boston barracks. He was set to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

Aside from the charges in connection with Friday’s attack, Olivo is also being charged with an unrelated outstanding warrant, State Police said. State Police have not released information about that warrant.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack Friday, police cordoned off the bridge with tape while investigators photographed and canvassed the area.

By Saturday, there was no apparent sign of the earlier violence as people strolled along the Esplanade.

Amanda Flanagan, 27, said she was disturbed about the attack as she leaned against a park bench while her dog played at her feet.

“This kind of feels like your backyard when you’re in the city,” Flanagan said. “In Boston, you really don’t think this is going to happen.”

Maria Niarguello, 38, said the attack wouldn’t deter her from visiting the area.

“I think it’s unfortunate,” Niarguello said. “You see this is always packed. I think it’s safe.”

The attack came less than a week before throngs of tourists are expected to celebrate the Fourth of July during the Boston Pops’ annual show at the Hatch Memorial Shell.

Chris Lussier, 58, who was part of the crew preparing the site for the upcoming show, said he doesn’t believe the stabbing will affect the festivities.

“Not at all,” Lussier said. “Come July 2, there’s so much State Police here.”

Alison Kuznitz can be reached at alison.kuznitz@globe.com. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.