Bird sightings across the region

Westport: At Gooseberry Neck, there were 84 black scoters, three ruddy turnstones, three roseate terns, a great shearwater, a Northern gannet, two cliff swallows, and two orchard orioles.

Last week was slow for rarities. Sightings of the tropical kingbird continued at Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield. A black-necked stilt continued at Great Point Lagoon on Nantucket.

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

Plum Island: Observers reported an American wigeon, a parasitic jaeger, two Wilson’s storm-petrels, two Manx shearwaters, an American bittern, three field sparrows, and a blackpoll warbler.

Bolton: Three Virginia rails, two American bitterns, and two least bitterns were spotted at Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area.

Advertisement

Essex: A white-faced ibis continued across Route 133 from the Stavros Reservation.

Miscellaneous: A ruddy duck was spotted on Winter Pond in Winchester, and two blue-winged teals were observed in the lagoon on Snake Island in Winthrop. Birders spotted a Canada warbler at Freetown State Forest in Assonet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org