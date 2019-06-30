Danielle is ready for a family to call her own

Danielle is a fourteen-year-old girl of Caucasian descent who has many strengths that shine through.

She is a genuinely kind young lady who sees the best in everyone. She enjoys reading, being a part of Girl Scouts, and she is also very good at arts and crafts projects. She loves horses and hopes to work with animals when she gets older. She loves school and looks forward to learning new things. Others who know her say she is polite and advocates well for herself.

Danielle would do well with an experienced family who will allow her to build a relationship and develop trust at her own pace. Danielle is legally free for adoption and has two siblings she will need to maintain contact with through quarterly visits.

Advertisement

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”