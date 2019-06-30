Police: Drug trafficker offered $30k for shooting that wounded David Ortiz

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting that wounded baseball slugger David Ortiz, who was sitting near the intended victim.

National Police spokesman Frank Félix Duran Mejía told a news conference on Sunday that the alleged mastermind of the attack had so far paid only $10,000 to people hired to arrange the killing of Sixto David Fernández, his cousin.