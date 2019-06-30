Higher fares kick in. What about better service?

Some grouses are old ones. The uneven quality of onboard announcements, for example, continues to grate on riders. Part of the aggravation in the aftermath of the derailment was the lack of clear information on what riders might expect. On some trains, announcements about delays and shuttle buses were made, but they were too garbled or faint to be useful.

As the MBTA’s new (higher) fares take effect Monday , it’ll be interesting to see how, exactly, the riders’ protest called by Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu takes shape, and whether it will have its intended effect. We know T customers have a lot to complain about, beyond the scheduled fare hikes and the reduced service on the Red Line resulting from the June 11 derailment near JFK/UMass Station.

It’s a recurring issue: On many trains, the public address system is poorly calibrated — either so loud as to be earsplitting, or so quiet you didn’t even know information was being broadcast.

It seems a simple-enough, quality-control fix: Make sure every train leaves the terminus with its PA system set correctly and uniformly. And while the T works on improving communication, passengers would be less annoyed if it removes those inane messages that announce trains being “stopped eight stops away,” or that passengers should remove their backpacks to help speed up boarding. Both those examples serve no purpose other than to irritate and insult, when the T has real, systemic problems — such as fare evasions, dirty trains and buses, and seat-hogging passengers (who sometimes treat a row of seats like their sofa at home, shod feet up). Long-suffering customers would welcome random inspections to enforce proper public behavior and order on the MBTA.

Meanwhile, the new fares that go into effect Monday will bump up the cost of a ride by about 6 percent. For more information, visit mbta.com.

Go Fourth: We can’t get to them all, but below is a sampling of communities in Greater Boston with Independence Day festivities on Thursday. The big one is in Boston at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade. Visit boston-discovery-guide.com.

In Lowell, the Edward A. LeLacheur Park opens at 6:30 p.m. for activities including live music, Lowell Spinners mascots, and, at 9 p.m., a fireworks display. Visit likelowell.com.

In Salem, the celebration begins at 9 a.m. with a reading of the Declaration of Independence on Salem Common and activities on Derby Wharf beginning at 5 p.m., including live entertainment, a parade, and fireworks. Visit salem.com.

In Hingham, the festivities begin with a road race at 7 a.m. and, at 10 a.m., one of the largest parades in Massachusetts, featuring several marching bands. The parade starts at Middle and Pleasant streets and heads to Main Street. Visit hingham-ma.gov.

In Acton, various activities are held at NARA Park starting at 5:30 p.m. The Blushing Brides, a Rolling Stones tribute band, plays at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Visit actonma.gov/events.

In Natick, the celebration begins with the Natick High a cappella group performing in Natick Center at 9 a.m., followed by the town’s 64th annual Fourth of July Parade stepping off at Wilson Middle School and ending at the Natick Common. Visit natick4th.org.

In Newton, there are children’s activities at 10 a.m. at the Newton Centre Playground, followed by a market and amusement rides from 1 to 9 p.m. at Albemarle Field, Newtonville. The Bo & Bill Winiker Band plays at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks. Visit newtoncommunitypride.org.

In Waltham, activities take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prospect Hill, then at 5:30 p.m. at Leary Field with a concert by Back in Time, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Visit city.waltham.ma.us.

Needham’s celebration takes place over Wednesday and Thursday, with more activities than we can list, including parades, antique cars, a baseball game, and fireworks. Visit needhamexchangeclub.org.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.