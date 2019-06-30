Lightning hits two homes; travelers delayed at Logan

A bolt of lightning struck the home in Leominster around 1 p.m., said Leominster Deputy Fire Chief Gary Ranno. There were no fire or injuries reported, but the lightning caused a large hole in the side of the home, damage to the chimney, and electrical damage, Ranno said.

During the intense storms, two homes — one in Reading, the other in Leominster — were struck by lightning Sunday afternoon as a wave of severe thunderstorms swept into the region.

Amid teases of sun came torrential downpours, thunder, and even hail in parts of Massachusetts, leading to power outages, lightning strikes, and dozens of passengers stranded at Logan International Airport.

Later in the afternoon, another lightning bolt struck the attic of a Reading home, igniting a 2-alarm fire. Firefighters responded around 4:20 p.m., and quickly knocked it down before it spread, said Reading Fire Department Lieutenant Scott Myette. Two adults in the home were uninjured.

Meanwhile, at Logan Airport, flight cancellations and delays forced passengers to make alternative travel arrangements.

Lon Weber, 52, and his wife, Kris, 50, left their hometown of Roanoke, Va., Saturday afternoon for an 11-day biking trip in Malaga, Spain. But because of the thunderstorms, they said, their connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York circled in the air for more than 45 minutes before it was diverted to Connecticut. After landing, they waited on the tarmac for more than two hours, Lon Weber said.

The couple then took an Uber to Springfield, Mass., where they spent the night before taking a cab to the airport Sunday morning, he said. They were sitting next to their suitcases in Logan’s international terminal Sunday afternoon waiting to board a flight to London, where they’ll have a nine-hour layover before departing for Spain.

“We have a few hours in London so we’re going to go out and explore,” Kris Weber said. “We’re trying to make lemonade out of the lemons we’ve been given.”

Twenty-nine flights at Logan Airport were canceled and 317 more were delayed Saturday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

On Sunday evening, the site listed 28 canceled flights and 336 delays.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, and some communities saw up to 1.5 inches of hail, according to Bill Simpson, a weather service spokesman.

By early Sunday evening, storms in Greater Boston started winding down, with the possibility for scattered showers to hit the city until about midnight.

Roughly 10,000 customers lost power in the eastern part of the state Saturday, according to Reid Lamberty, a National Grid spokesman. Power was restored to the final 241 National Grid customers, mostly in Worcester County, by late Sunday morning, according to the utility company’s website.

But as storms developed Sunday afternoon, more power outages resulted with 631 customers affected across Essex, Middlesex, and Worcester counties.

At Logan Sunday afternoon, Morgan Tansey, 23, of Westford and Taylor Aslani, 21, a rising senior at Mount Holyoke College, were hoping to finally board a plane to Costa Rica after their connecting flight to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was canceled due to the thunderstorm the night before.

The pair waited more than an hour in line to receive a refund for their initial flight before booking another flight with a different airline.

“So many people were waiting,” Tansey said. “It was pretty disappointing because we showed up three hours early because it’s an international flight and we had just gotten settled in. We bought [the tickets] months in advance to get them cheap.”

Gene Zanetti, 68, and his wife Judi, 51, were watching what Judi described as “bad movies” on an iPad early Sunday afternoon, bracing for a nearly 12-hour wait until their flight to Reykjavik, Iceland, that was scheduled to depart shortly before midnight.

Saturday’s thunderstorms had delayed the couple’s flight from Orlando, Fla., to Boston by nearly three hours, causing them to miss their initial connecting flight to Iceland.

They spent the night in a hotel, though they had checked their baggage in Florida, leaving them without a change of clothes or a toothbrush.

“We’ve been traveling for a long time so we kind of laugh at it now,” Gene Zanetti said. “There’s nothing you can do about bad weather.”

But prospects for travelers during the upcoming holiday week should be better, as Monday through Wednesday will likely feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The Fourth of July holiday on Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with a high near the upper 80s.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.