2 Mass. houses damaged by lightning strikes Sunday afternoon

Two houses in Massachusetts were struck by lightning Sunday afternoon as a wave of severe thunderstorms swept into the region, officials said.

Around 1 p.m., a bolt of lightning struck a home in Leominster, said Leominster Deputy Fire Chief Gary Ranno. There were no fire or injuries reported, but the lightning caused a large hole in the side of the home, damage to the chimney, and electrical damage, Ranno said.

Later in the afternoon, another lightning bolt struck the attic of a Reading home, igniting a 2-alarm fire, according to the Reading Fire Department.