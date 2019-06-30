2 Mass. houses damaged by lightning strikes Sunday afternoon
Two houses in Massachusetts were struck by lightning Sunday afternoon as a wave of severe thunderstorms swept into the region, officials said.
Around 1 p.m., a bolt of lightning struck a home in Leominster, said Leominster Deputy Fire Chief Gary Ranno. There were no fire or injuries reported, but the lightning caused a large hole in the side of the home, damage to the chimney, and electrical damage, Ranno said.
Later in the afternoon, another lightning bolt struck the attic of a Reading home, igniting a 2-alarm fire, according to the Reading Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the call at around 4:20 p.m., and quickly knocked down the fire in the attic before it spread, said Reading Fire Department Lieutenant Scott Myette said.
The two adults in the 2 1/2 story home were uninjured, he said.
The lightning strikes came as a sunny Sunday morning gave way to a round of severe thunderstorms across Eastern Massachusetts in the afternoon. The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning around the Boston area in the late afternoon until about 3:30 p.m.
State officials have listed thunderstorm safety tips online, recommending that anyone outside immediately go indoors during severe storms. For those inside already, officials recommend staying away from windows and doors; avoiding showering, bathing, washing dishes, or doing laundry; and avoiding contact with metal objects like yard equipment or bicycles.
