We’re in luck: It’s going to be a balmy July Fourth

Now, I know you might not have enjoyed having to run inside or put up the umbrella, but all those storms two days in a row were pretty cool. The meteorologist part of me loved it and you won’t have to water the lawn through the upcoming sunshine and warm temperatures. Many areas received 4-5 inches of rain this month, a great setup for the core of summer.

However, before we get to the upcoming weather, I have to confess that I thought the past few days was really fascinating. Meteorologically, all the changes every few hours Saturday and Sunday were awesome.

It’s time to look forward to the Fourth of July holiday week and whether or not this is actually going to be the best week of the summer.

High Pressure over New England will bring a great vacation week to start July. (NOAA)

Now we turn to one of the biggest vacation weeks of the year. That cool pool of air that created the storms yesterday has pushed off towards the northeast and we are left with high pressure building into the region. This weather system will remain in control through Friday and perhaps into Saturday.

It’s worth noting, especially after this weekend, that July comes close to August in terms of the driest, warmest months.

August is the driest warm weather month of the year, though February has the least precipitation on average of any month. (NOAA)

How nice will it be this week?

Temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 this week. I expect lots of sunshine in all areas, including northern New England.

Monday is going to be the day with the least humidity. As high pressure pushes offshore, a more humid and warmer flow of air will ensue and that transition into warmer temperatures could bring a couple of showers Monday night into very early Tuesday.

But the risk of that is low and the models predict little to no rainfall. If a shower lingers Tuesday morning, it won’t last very long so you can still count that as a beach day.

The odds of measurable rainfall are low this week. The forecast through Wednesday evening features no rain. (NOAA)

Wednesday and Thursday look fabulous with warm temperatures and moderate humidity.

There shouldn’t be any problems for towns across New England towns that are holding firework celebrations this week. The first chance of any interruption would be on Friday.

And if you’re headed to the beach on July Fourth you can expect temperatures well into the 70s across Cape Cod and possibly up into the 90s in towns west of Boston.

Highs On July 4th will be very warm to hot across southern New England. (WeatherBell)

There’s the chance for popup showers and storms by the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. I don’t think the showers will be as numerous as what we saw this weekend but a few towns may not escape entirely dry.

Let’s get back to the original question. Will this be the best week of the summer? Of course it’s impossible to predict such a thing, but this will definitely be one of the better ones.

If you picked this for your week away from work, good choice. If you are going to be in the office, sneak out for a long lunch: you’ll be glad you did.

Have a happy and safe July Fourth.

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom.