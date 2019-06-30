Man killed in Providence stabbing; nearby nightclub ordered shut down for 2nd time

A 28-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Sunday on Providence’s Federal Hill, and a bar nearby has been ordered closed for the second time in two months in connection with the death, according to police.

The fatal stabbing, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near the Walgreens at 333 Atwells Ave., is the city’s seventh murder this year, Providence police said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

No suspects were apprehended, and officials were continuing to investigate on Sunday, police said.