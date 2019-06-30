Man killed in Providence stabbing; nearby nightclub ordered shut down for 2nd time
A 28-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Sunday on Providence’s Federal Hill, and a bar nearby has been ordered closed for the second time in two months in connection with the death, according to police.
The fatal stabbing, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near the Walgreens at 333 Atwells Ave., is the city’s seventh murder this year, Providence police said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.
No suspects were apprehended, and officials were continuing to investigate on Sunday, police said.
Police tweeted later Sunday that the Seven Lounge at 114 Spruce St. “has been ordered closed effective immediately after the Board of Licenses held an emergency hearing today related to the homicide at 333 Atwells Ave,” and that a full hearing would be held July 3.
A police representative reached by phone Sunday night could not provide any further information.
However, the bar — also known as Seven Nightlife — was the site of an apparent gang-related double shooting last month that sent two men to Rhode Island Hospital. That shooting, which happened May 21, prompted the city’s licensing board to unanimously order the club closed for 72 hours.
The nightclub opened last summer at the former site of Smoke Lounge, whose owner had been fined by the city for a series of disturbances.
