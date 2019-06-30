MBTA and parking meter fares go up Monday. Here’s what you need to know

Meanwhile, parking meter rates in Boston will also increase Monday, as the city aims to ease congestion and increase the availability of spots.

Most T fares are going up about 6 percent, with officials saying that the increased revenue — which is forecast to be around $29.5 million — will help improve the system.

Boston commuters will be hit with a double whammy Monday, as both MBTA and parking meter fares are set to increase.

Here’s what you need to know about the fare hikes.

How much is my T ride increasing?

One ride on the T is going up from $2.25 to $2.40 for those with a CharlieCard, and from $2.75 to $2.90 for those paying with cash or a CharlieTicket.

Advertisement

Are bus fares going up?

No — local MBTA bus fares are staying the same, at $1.70 per ride. (The MBTA’s governing board held bus fares level to shield lower-income riders, who are more likely to use buses.)

How much will monthly passes now cost?

The monthly LinkPass, which covers the T and local buses, is increasing from $84.50 to $90. The monthly local bus pass is staying the same price: $55.

Commuter rail monthly passes are also increasing, though how much depends on which zone riders are in. For example, Zone 1A, which covers Boston-area stations like Boston Landing and Fairmount, is increasing from $84.50 to $90, while Zone 5, which covers suburbs like Framingham and Andover, is increasing from $291.50 to $311.

What if I get a reduced fare?

Seniors, people with disabilities, and students will see no increase in the fares they pay.

The T has had so many problems lately. Why are fares still going up?

Many residents and Boston-area politicians are asking the same thing. Some pleaded with the state to delay the increase after a Red Line derailment on June 11 sparked widespread delays, but to no avail.

Advertisement

“The broader fare increase, I think, is too much of a blunt instrument to roll back at this point,” said Joseph Aiello, chairman of the T board, in mid-June.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Pollack, the state’s secretary of transportation, said a fare hike freeze was “not the correct gesture” for frustrated riders, noting the additional revenue from the increase will help pay for maintenance costs.

How are people reacting to the T fare hikes?

Not well. In addition to the expected grumbling when the move was first announced in March, the recent slew of problems has led Mayor Martin J. Walsh — who previously supported the increase — to call for a freeze.

Meanwhile, City Councilor Michelle Wu is leading a protest of the fare hikes during the Monday morning commute, as about 300 volunteers — including activists, candidates, and several elected officials — are expected to fan out on trains and at stations to make their feelings known.

And at a protest at Park Street Station on Sunday, one rider, 54-year-old Michael McCarthy, said he takes the fare increases personally: “It’s an insult that you’re having the people using the service, and [who] need the service the most, pay for something that is not reliable.”

Advertisement

I prefer to drive around Boston. So how much are the parking meters increasing?

Metered parking prices will double in some areas starting Monday, while other locations (like the Back Bay) will see no changes in pricing.

Here’s a breakdown of what the new prices will be:

- Back Bay: The price will remain at $3.75.

- Bulfinch Triangle, near TD Garden: Parking will go from $1.25 per hour to $2.50 per hour. This is the area that’s bordered by Causeway Street, Lomasney Way, Staniford Street, Merrimac Street, New Chardon Street, and North Washington Street.

- Fenway/Kenmore: Parking will increase from $1.25 to $2.50 per hour.

- South Boston Waterfront/Seaport District: The city is moving to a flat-rate price of $3.75 per hour and doing away with its “flexible meter parking” plan, where the price to park fluctuated between $1 and $4 depending on demand. The new cost will apply to all city-owned streets, with the exception of D Street, which will be $2.50 per hour.

- All other meters: Rates at all other metered spots — including Beacon Hill, the Financial District, and the South End — will go from $1.25 per hour to $2 per hour.

The last time the city raised the cost to park at meters was in 2011, when the hourly rate jumped from $1 to $1.25.

A word to the wise: Parking ticket prices recently went up, too. The fines for the most common meter violations went up last summer, from $25 to $40.

Advertisement

What is the city doing with all that extra meter money?

Boston officials say they are aiming to reinvest the extra funds — estimated to reach around $5 million — on sidewalk repairs and bus and bicycle lane improvements, among other projects.

Steve Annear and Adam Vaccaro of the Globe staff contributed to this report.