Pit bulls attack Marlborough woman and her dog while on walk
Three pit bulls in Marlborough burst through a window screen and attacked a woman walking her dog Saturday morning, according to Marlborough police.
The woman, a Marlborough resident, was walking the dog near 54 Berlin Road when the pit bulls got loose at about 9 a.m., said Sergeant Daniel Campbell, a police spokesman.
The woman was bitten on the arms, hands, and knees and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Campbell said in a brief phone interview Sunday afternoon. Her dog was taken to a Tufts veterinary facility for treatment.
Quarantine forms have been filled out for the pit bulls, he said. No charges have been filed against the owner as of Sunday, he said, and the incident is under investigation.
