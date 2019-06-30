Pit bulls attack Marlborough woman and her dog while on walk

Three pit bulls in Marlborough burst through a window screen and attacked a woman walking her dog Saturday morning, according to Marlborough police.

The woman, a Marlborough resident, was walking the dog near 54 Berlin Road when the pit bulls got loose at about 9 a.m., said Sergeant Daniel Campbell, a police spokesman.

The woman was bitten on the arms, hands, and knees and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Campbell said in a brief phone interview Sunday afternoon. Her dog was taken to a Tufts veterinary facility for treatment.