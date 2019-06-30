The week ahead in business
Monday, July 1
WORKSHOP
Make your mark
Discover ways to be more assertive in the workplace as a woman at an event hosted by BostonSpeaks. The event is meant to enhance communication skills and prepare attendees for leadership positions. Monday, noon to 1 p.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Tuesday, July 2
WEBINAR
Fundraising
Understand the basics of developing credit as a business and how to use it to secure funding at an event hosted by business organization NCC Massachusetts. The class will review the relationship between funding and cash flow as well as the legal process behind securing credit. Tuesday, 7 to 8 p.m., online. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
NETWORKING
Fast friends
Accelerate the growth of your network at a “speed networking” session hosted by business event organizer NetworkNite. The event will offer a more efficient and effective take on networking. Tueday, 8 to 10 p.m., W Boston Lounge, Marriott Hotel, 100 Stuart St., Boston. $26. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Wednesday, July 3
CLASS
Personal finance know-how
Brush up on personal finance concepts at an event hosted by financial education group National Campaign For Financial Literacy. The class will cover ways to increase cash flow and how to plan for retirement. Wednesday, 7 to 9 p.m., Citizens Bank Building, 1200 Hancock St., suite 304, Quincy. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
PRESENTATION
Pitch perfect
Pitch your startup and get advice from fellow entrepreneurs at an event hosted by business network StartupBlink. Participants have the option of listening without actively making a pitch. Wednesday, 1 to 2 p.m., online. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
MEETUP
Coffee club
Take a break from work and network or socialize at an event hosted by business networking group Arlington Entrepreneurs. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Kickstand Cafe, 594 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. Tickets range from free to $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Friday, July 5
PANEL
Check your head
Participate in a discussion on the importance of maintaining good mental health in the business world at an event hosted by BostonSpeaks. Free breakfast. Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
BOOTCAMP
Learning to code
Pick up the basics of coding languages HTML and CSS during an online bootcamp hosted by General Assembly. The class will explore various processes for building content for the web, including websites and webpages. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., online. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
