Thunderstorms could return Sunday afternoon, with rain falling into the evening

Sunday morning, 241 National Grid customers were without power, mostly in Worcester County, according to the utility company.

After a stormy Saturday with scattered power outages and cancelled flights when thunderstorms rocked the afternoon, Sunday morning began in prime form, with sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday could have it all: from clear blue skies in the morning to hail by afternoon.

But Sunday afternoon and evening could get another round of thunderstorms across Eastern Massachusetts as temperatures peak near 77 degrees in Boston, forecasters said.

A light rain began at about 10:40 a.m. in Boston. Showers were expected to pick up around noon and fall up to 11 p.m., bringing up to three-quarters of an inch of rain, with thunderstorms possibly bringing higher amounts along with small hail and gusty winds, according to the weather service.

“Some storms may be strong to severe with large hail the primary threat,” the weather service said in a tweet.

After a cool overnight with a low near 61, July will likely have a mellow start, forecasters said. Monday through the Fourth of July holiday Thursday will likely feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday and Saturday could see the return of rain and thunderstorms, according to the weather service.

