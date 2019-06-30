Unrest in Sudan reminds immigrants why they’re fighting to stay here

So the Sudan native was crushed when she had to sell it barely two years later. Elarabi, who had been living legally in Newton for two decades, took the painful step because the US government had rescinded her immigration status and said she had a few months to leave the country.

But when Wingz Xpress in Brighton went on the market in 2015, she couldn’t turn down the opportunity. She learned business management, took out her life’s savings, and bought the establishment that she still reverently calls “her baby.”

When Howida Elarabi dreamed of owning a restaurant, she didn’t imagine serving buffalo wings — particularly ones spelled with a “z.”

“It was hard to put it mildly. I’m unmarried, I have no kids. It’s the only thing I owned,” the 56-year-old said. “It was a decision forced on me, not something I wanted to do. ”

Elarabi had qualified for a federal humanitarian program that allows refugees from Sudan and several other countries to live and work legally in the United States. The program, called temporary protected status, was granted to Sudan in 1997 following political unrest there.

That year, Elarabi landed in Newton. She embraced her new community and new experiences like snowfall became familiar and even cherished.

In 2017 the Trump administration announced it would dramatically downsize the TPS program and begin deportations, claiming that conditions in Sudan and a handful of other countries had improved enough that their citizens could return.

Elarabi sees it differently.

“When people say it’s okay, it’s on the surface,” she said. “Its unpredictable and there’s no law. [Military groups] can go outside and do whatever they want to do.”

On June 3, Sudanese security forces killed more than 100 pro-democracy protesters in the capital, Khartoum. The violence erupted near the home of Elarabi’s parents.

It’s clear to Elarabi how different her life would be there. She considers her adulthood American. She earned a graduate degree at Brandeis University, worked at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and however briefly, owned Wingz Xpress.

“I live here. This is the life I built. This is the life I know now,” Elarabi said. “But suddenly you discover it might not be the same again.”

As the risk of deportation mounted over the years, Elarabi’s search for solutions became more desperate.

A year ago, she became a plaintiff in a lawsuit that is suing the US government for cancelling temporary protected status for not only Sudan but also Nicaragua, Haiti, and El Salvador. The outcome of the case may affect the fate of approximately 400,000 other TPS holders nationally, 12,000 of them who live in Massachusetts.

While the case awaits a ruling in San Francisco, the judge granted a temporary injunction that will delay deportation dates to January 2020. It was a small but significant win for Elarabi, who would’ve been undocumented after November 2018.

The case brought on another unforeseen blessing. She met another Sudanese TPS holder, Mazin Ahmed. The 21-year-old living in Westbrook, Maine, is also a plaintiff in the suit.

Despite the age difference, the pair have a lot in common. Both can relate to the fear of living in limbo and the frustration of “following the rules” for years — paying taxes and following by the laws — only to face the threat of deportation.

Through the process, they became close; he calls her khalto, or aunt in Arabic. Earlier this year, the pair marched in Washington, D.C., to support legislation to extend permanent residency to TPS holders.

But unlike Elarabi, the young man said that in a perfect world, he’d live in Africa.

“If it’s safe, why would people leave their country?” Ahmed asked.

He missed how in Sudan, the heat beckoned his family to drag their beds outside. Underneath stars, they spent hours talking until sleep called.

He composed a song called “Sudani Girl” because he wants to be the first rapper to “rep” them. He assisted refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo who moved recently to Maine.

Ahmed and his family lucked out. They applied for asylum in 2013 and were granted it this summer, guaranteeing their legal stay in the United States.

Meanwhile, Elarabi’s limbo continues. She applied for asylum, and her case is still pending.

She’s hopeful for the outcome, but in case she has to leave, she already found the items she wants to take with her — photos she took here, Sudanese cassette tapes.

“You start looking for things that are dear to you. Keep it close,” Elarabi said.

But if she stays, she hopes to open another restaurant, this time serving Sudanese cuisine. It’s what she always envisioned, and the first type of food her mother taught her to make back home.

Annika Hom can be reached at annika.hom@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.