Wareham police searching for suspect who assaulted woman walking with her baby
Wareham police are looking to identify a male who allegedly assaulted a woman who was with her baby Sunday morning.
The woman, who was walking with her child on 11th Street near Waban Avenue, said she saw the male on East Boulevard moments before he “came up from behind and physically accosted her before running off,” according to a statement from police.
The woman, who was not injured, took a photo of the suspect fleeing on 11th Street toward the East Boulevard area, police said.
The suspect is described as being in his late teens or early 20s. He is thought to be about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, and has a stocky, muscular build and short reddish-brown hair, police said. He was wearing a short sleeve blue athletic shirt, long black athletic pants, and sneakers with white bottoms and a wide black stripe across the sole.
Advertisement
No arrests had been made as of Sunday night, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Shafaq Patel can be reached at shafaq.patel@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shafaqpatel.