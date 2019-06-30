Wareham police searching for suspect who assaulted woman walking with her baby

Wareham police are looking to identify a male who allegedly assaulted a woman who was with her baby Sunday morning.

The woman, who was walking with her child on 11th Street near Waban Avenue, said she saw the male on East Boulevard moments before he “came up from behind and physically accosted her before running off,” according to a statement from police.

The woman, who was not injured, took a photo of the suspect fleeing on 11th Street toward the East Boulevard area, police said.