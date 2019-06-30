Woman, cats saved in Wenham 2-alarm fire
One woman and two cats were saved in a two-alarm fire at a senior housing development in Wenham Sunday morning that also displaced eight other residents.
The fire, which began around 7:45 a.m., started and was contained in a second-floor apartment in Enon Village, said Wenham Fire Department Chief Stephen Kavanagh.
About 30 firefighters responded to the scene. The “first arriving crews made an aggressive interior attack and knocked down the fire in about 40 minutes,” Kavanagh said in an e-mail.
The rescued woman — who was not identified — was conscious and breathing when she was removed from the apartment, and was taken to Beverly Hospital, Kavanagh said. There were working smoke detectors in her apartment.
Eight people were displaced due to smoke and water damage and received aid from the Red Cross.
Topsfield and Wenham fire personnel administered oxygen to one of the rescued cats, which was then taken to a local veterinary hospital. The other cat suffered no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
