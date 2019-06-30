Woman, cats saved in Wenham 2-alarm fire

One woman and two cats were saved in a two-alarm fire at a senior housing development in Wenham Sunday morning that also displaced eight other residents.

The fire, which began around 7:45 a.m., started and was contained in a second-floor apartment in Enon Village, said Wenham Fire Department Chief Stephen Kavanagh.

About 30 firefighters responded to the scene. The “first arriving crews made an aggressive interior attack and knocked down the fire in about 40 minutes,” Kavanagh said in an e-mail.