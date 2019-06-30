13-year-old boy struck by car while riding bicycle in Pepperell

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Pepperell, police said.

The boy was transported to Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, where he was then flown by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Pepperell police said.

At 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Pepperell police responded to a report of a pedestrian crash involving a child on Shawnee Road. At the scene, officers found a 13-year-old boy who had been hit by a Chevrolet Malibu sedan.