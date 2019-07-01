Boston’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular: Here’s what you need to know

As you prepare to travel to Boston for the festivities, here’s what you need to know:

It’s that time of year again. An estimated half-million people will flock to the banks of the Charles River on the Fourth of July for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. The two-day event starts with a concert on July 3 at 8:30 p.m., however there are no fireworks that day. On July 4, there is a concert and fireworks at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., respectively.

No. But if you want to be close to the Hatch Shell stage during the performances, you’ll need to arrive early.

When to arrive

The gates for the Hatch Shell area open at 5 p.m. on July 3 and 9 a.m. July 4. If you’d rather grab a spot somewhere else on the Esplanade, you can arrive whenever you’d like. But prepare for crowds.

Who’s performing?

In addition to the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, led by conductor Keith Lockhart, the 2019 performers include Queen Latifah, Arlo Guthrie, The Texas Tenors, and Amanda Mena.

How to get to the Esplanade

It’s recommended that you walk or take public transportation to get to the Esplanade.

The closest MBTA stations on the Boston side are Charles-MGH on the Red Line and Arlington on the Green Line.

The closest MBTA station on the Cambridge side are Kendall/MIT and Central, both on the Red Line.

Many roads near the Esplanade will be closed to traffic and/or parking leading up to and throughout the program — more on that later. If you drive to the event, there are several public parking garages within walking distance of the Esplanade.

There will also be accessible shuttles between the Esplanade and the parking lot of Massachusetts Eye and Ear.

More details can be found on the program’s website.

What you can, and can’t, bring along

These regulations also apply to the events on July 3, except where noted.

What you can bring:

• Blankets or tarps (maximum size: 10 feet x 10 feet)

• Folding and beach chairs

• Coolers with a shoulder strap or single handle (coolers with wheels are not allowed)

• All other personal items must be carried in clear bags, and all liquids must be carried in clear, plastic containers with a maximum size of 2 liters

• Small clutch bags and purses will be allowed into the venue after inspection in a clear bag

• Bicycles, except through the checkpoints into the Oval and Island/Lagoon areas

• Pop-up tents and canopies without sides (maximum size: 10 feet x 10 feet) are only allowed on July 4

What you can’t bring:

• Backpacks

• Firearms, weapons, and sharp objects

• Fireworks

• Alcoholic beverages

• Premixed beverages

• Glass containers and cans

• Coolers on wheels

• Grilling, propane tanks, or open flames

• Drones or other unmanned aerial vehicles

MBTA schedule

The local subway and bus lines will run on Sunday schedules for July 4. After 2 p.m., the subway will run at rush-hour levels of service.

All MBTA fares will be waived after 9:30 p.m. on July 4 as well.

Check the MBTA website for more information.

Road closures

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Berkeley at Beacon streets will be closed, according to the city.

Additional information on road closures can be found on the Boston Pops’ website.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, the following roads will be closed:

• Beacon Street, from Charles Street to Massachusetts Avenue, and all streets feeding into Beacon Street

• Berkeley Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

• Dartmouth Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

• Fairfield Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

• Hereford Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Additionally, anyone parked on Beacon Street’s north side (even number addresses) from David Mugar Way to Clarendon Street from Sunday through Thursday could face being towed.

Parking on the following streets could put you at risk for towing Wednesday and Thursday:

• Arlington Street, both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue

• Berkeley Street, both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

• Clarendon Street, both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

• Dartmouth Street, both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

• Exeter Street, both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

• Beacon Street, both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street

• Back Street, both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G Mugar Way

• Chestnut Street, both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

• Mount Vernon Street, both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

• Pinckney Street, both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

• Revere Street, both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Charles Street

Parking on the following streets could put you at risk for towing on Thursday:

• Arlington Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue

• Berkeley Street, both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

• Clarendon Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

• Dartmouth Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

• Exeter Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

• Fairfield Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

• Gloucester Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

• Hereford Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

• Massachusetts avenue, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

• Beacon Street, both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East

• Boylston Street, both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

Weather

What’s the forecast looking like? Pretty good, right now. Current projections call for a partially cloudy day topping out at 82 degrees on Thursday. However, that could change, so keep an eye on the weather leading up to the Fourth.

Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson