Brockton man sentenced to 6 to 8 years for three 2015 robberies

A 24-year-old Brockton man was sentenced Thursday to six to eight years in prison for three knifepoint robberies in 2015, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.

Amadeu Filho pleaded guilty to three counts of armed and masked robbery. Erickson Gomes and Jose Gomes, his accomplices, were convicted of the same charges and sentenced in February 2018 to five years in state prison, prosecutors said in a statement.

Armed with knives, Filho and Erickson Gomes stole cigars and over $1,000 cash on July 11, 2015, from a CVS pharmacy on Kempton Street in New Bedford, a Hess Gas station in Taunton, and Junior’s Convenience Store in Freetown. Jose Gomes was their getaway driver, prosecutors said.