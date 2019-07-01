Brockton man sentenced to 6 to 8 years for three 2015 robberies
A 24-year-old Brockton man was sentenced Thursday to six to eight years in prison for three knifepoint robberies in 2015, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.
Amadeu Filho pleaded guilty to three counts of armed and masked robbery. Erickson Gomes and Jose Gomes, his accomplices, were convicted of the same charges and sentenced in February 2018 to five years in state prison, prosecutors said in a statement.
Armed with knives, Filho and Erickson Gomes stole cigars and over $1,000 cash on July 11, 2015, from a CVS pharmacy on Kempton Street in New Bedford, a Hess Gas station in Taunton, and Junior’s Convenience Store in Freetown. Jose Gomes was their getaway driver, prosecutors said.
Lakeville police found Filho later that day in a car with a bag of money, a knife, and a mask. Erickson Gomes and Jose Gomes were found after a search in Lakeville, the statement said.
Filho posted $50,000 bail in August 2016, but it was revoked after he was arrested in June 2017 for selling drugs, prosecutors said. Police found him in possession of heroin, $10,000 cash, and two handguns.
Filho was released again in March 2018 after his bail revocation period ended. He was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Brockton in May 2019 before his one-week trial on the three 2015 robberies, prosecutors said.
“This case highlights the need for bail reform because the defendant never should have been released after committing the second crime. He clearly posed a danger to the community,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in the statement.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.