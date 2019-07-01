Chicopee police officer helps little girl put together new go-kart
A little girl in Chicopee had her heart broken recently when someone stole her pedal go-kart from her yard.
Officer Michael Wilk, a spokesman for the Chicopee Police Department, said after Officer Joe Chouinard took the original report documenting the theft, 4-year-old Elsa was very interested in how the investigation was going, and kept asking her mother if “Officer Joe would find her car.”
When her stolen go-kart didn’t turn up, Elsa’s mom decided to take action, and she also went to the Chicopee police with a special request.
“Her mom ended up getting her a new one,” said Wilk, and she asked if Chouinard would help Elsa put the new go-kart together.
Chouinard happily obliged.
On June 29 the Chicopee Police Department shared photos on social media of Elsa and the officer working together side-by-side, putting the new go-kart together.
“He helped her build it this morning and off she went,” the caption said. “She thanked him with hug and box of chocolates. Look at both smiles. Great job. Enjoy the new car. And thanks for making our day better.”
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.