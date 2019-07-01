Chicopee police officer helps little girl put together new go-kart

A little girl in Chicopee had her heart broken recently when someone stole her pedal go-kart from her yard.

Officer Michael Wilk, a spokesman for the Chicopee Police Department, said after Officer Joe Chouinard took the original report documenting the theft, 4-year-old Elsa was very interested in how the investigation was going, and kept asking her mother if “Officer Joe would find her car.”

When her stolen go-kart didn’t turn up, Elsa’s mom decided to take action, and she also went to the Chicopee police with a special request.