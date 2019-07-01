Four people charged with cocaine trafficking after traffic stop on I-91 in Greenfield

Bail was set at $100 for Lawrence, $1,000 for Godin and Garcia, and $500 for Orellano, the Franklin County District Court clerk’s office said. Lawrence and Godin are slated to return to court Aug. 1, while Garcia and Orellano will appear Aug. 2, according to the clerk.

Kimberly Lawrence, 41, of Brownington, Vt.; Kitty Godin, 38, of Derby, Vt.; Christopher Orellano, 25, of Springfield, Mass.; and Ismael Garcia, 25, also of Springfield, were arraigned in Greenfield District Court Monday.

Four people are facing cocaine trafficking and other charges after a traffic stop on I-91, State Police said in a statement.

The four were arrested early Sunday morning in Greenfield after a trooper pulled them over and discovered 63 grams of cocaine in their car, State Police said.

Lawrence was driving the 2007 Ford 500 sedan north on I-91 near Exit 27 when the car was stopped for motor vehicle violations around 3 a.m., State Police said.

Lawrence is charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a missing registration sticker, State Police said.

Godin was charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and allowing unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to State Police.

Orellano was charged with trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws, State Police said.

Garcia had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Springfield District Court for assault and battery on a pregnant female, Trooper Dustin Fitch, a State Police spokesman, said in a telephone interview. Garcia was charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and providing a false name or Social Security number.

