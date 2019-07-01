Frustrated riders want T service to improve

“If you’re taking the T to work every day, you’re spending a good chunk of your hourly wages just to get to your job,” she said.

Bewtra said every extra cent counts for people in Melrose and other nearby suburbs who rely on public transportation to access to jobs, especially people who earn minimum wage and can’t lay out $90 at the beginning of the month for a monthly pass.

MALDEN - Melrose City Councilor-At-Large Manisha Bewtra and five protesters handed out #UnfairHikes fliers and stickers at the Oak Grove Orange Line station during the morning commute Monday. They encouraged commuters to take a selfie with the sticker on their shirt and share it on social media.

Justin Suarez, 21, forgot about the fair hike and brought exact change for his morning commute from Oak Grove to Cambridge. He did not have enough cash with him, but got on the train thanks to protesters who provided the extra twenty-five cents.

“The services aren’t good enough in the first place,” he said at the station.

Christine Nelson-Rivers, 54, said she’s witnessed the quality of MBTA service decline throughout years of commuting between Melrose and Boston. Frequent pauses between stops and overcrowded trains during peak hours signify that past fair hikes have not been dedicated to improving service, she said.

“I used to be able to say the Orange Line is the best line and now that’s totally changed,” she said. “Someone needs to stand up and say something.”

- ALISON HAGAN

At the Boylston Street station of the Green Line, Megan Jian expressed frustration with the hike and the quality of T service. Jian, 50 and a Dedham resident, was interviewed in Mandarin and her words were translated by a Globe correspondent.

“It’s not good. The prices are going up, our salaries are not increasing, the services are not improving. Where do our taxes go?” she said. Transportation is a big part of my spending....You need at least one mode of transportation to be reliable. In Boston, you can drive, take the bus, or take the subway but none of these options work well. None of them are reliable.”

Lian suggested that political leaders need to make sure at least one mode of transportation operates efficiently all the time.

“The government needs to focus on one mode of transportation and make sure it’s reliable, instead of having so many unreliable options,” she said.

-SARAH WU

Christine Gervais, a Brookline resident originally from France, was waiting for a bus outside the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in South Boston for a ride to her administrative assistant job at MIT in Cambridge.

“We need the rate hike but we also need money from private companies and the state of Massachusetts to improve the system,’’ said the 50-year-old Gervais. “Whenever a company comes to Boston they should have a percentage of their profits go towards improving the public transportation system. We have to improve the system by making more people pay — not just the people who use it.”

Gervais said Boston should take a lesson from Europe.

“That’s how they do it in Europe. Public transportation is like healthcare,’’ she said. “It’s a right.”

- SARAH WU

SOMERVILLE - Ben Herrick, 23, said he believes there are better ways to fund the MBTA as he stood just inside Davis Station to protest the fare hike.

“When we look at the way we fund the T, and we look at who the fare hikes impact, it just doesn’t seem to line up for me,” Herrick said.

Herrick — the lone protester at the Somerville station around 7:45 a.m. — referred to the T as a “public good,” something that Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu often describes it when proposing for a fare-free MBTA.

“I think, really any way we can improve the T, if we can, obviously make it free and improve the service — I think I’d be happy to see that,” Herrick said.

- AIDAN RYAN

Globe correspondents Aidan Ryan, Allison Hagan and Sarah Wu contributed to this report