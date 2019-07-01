Haverhill smokestack damaged by lightning

Residents of a loft apartment complex in Haverhill had to evacuate their homes Sunday after a large brick smokestack on the property was struck by lightning.

Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini wrote on Facebook that the L.H. Hamel Leather Co. chimney was “severely damaged” by the lightning strike and residents may not be able to immediately return to their homes.

“We anticipate that the residents will have to be out for 1-2 nights, but until there are cranes and machinery on the site it is impossible to know for certain,” Fiorentini wrote in the Facebook post Sunday night. “We have called in the Red Cross and have opened the citizen’s center for anyone who has no place to stay.”