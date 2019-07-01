Haverhill smokestack damaged by lightning
Residents of a loft apartment complex in Haverhill had to evacuate their homes Sunday after a large brick smokestack on the property was struck by lightning.
Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini wrote on Facebook that the L.H. Hamel Leather Co. chimney was “severely damaged” by the lightning strike and residents may not be able to immediately return to their homes.
“We anticipate that the residents will have to be out for 1-2 nights, but until there are cranes and machinery on the site it is impossible to know for certain,” Fiorentini wrote in the Facebook post Sunday night. “We have called in the Red Cross and have opened the citizen’s center for anyone who has no place to stay.”
Fiorentini said police, fire, and inspectional services personnel responded to the scene and a construction crew was expected to be there Monday.
“Once the chimney comes part way down the building can be re-occupied,” he wrote. “We cannot take a chance right now.”
Fiorentini praised the city’s first responders for how they handled the situation, and expressed sympathy for the residents who had to evacuate.
“The residents I spoke with were amazingly understanding,” he wrote. “Our heart goes out to the residents affected. I cannot say enough about the amazing job our police, inspections and emergency management team did. They mobilized very quickly, went right to the scene, and did an amazing and very well coordinated job of going into the buildings and notifying residents that they had to evacuate.”
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.