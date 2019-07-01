scorecardresearch

How to watch the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Fourth of July

By Abbi Matheson Globe Staff,July 1, 2019, 25 minutes ago
Conductor Keith Lockhart conducted the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July 4, 2018.
On July 4, the Boston Pops will be joined by Queen Latifah, Arlo Guthrie, The Texas Tenors, and Amanda Mena for the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Concert. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m.

Here’s how to watch, and listen to, the performance:

Television

The concert will be broadcast live on 7News - WHDH Boston and Bloomberg Television.

Find the channel for your area on the event’s website.

Streaming

The entire concert and fireworks display will be live streamed on Bloomberg.com.

Radio

In greater Boston, listeners can tune into Bloomberg’s radio stations — 106.1 FM/1330 AM/1450 AM/92.9-HD2 and on 99.1 WPLM-FM on the South Shore — to hear the enture concert.

Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson