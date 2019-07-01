Power outage shuts down Mattapan trolley

“Power crews are currently working to diagnose and repair the issue as quickly and safely as possible,” Battiston said in an email just before 4 p.m. “As a result, shuttle buses are currently operating between Mattapan and Ashmont with the most current service information available at mbta.com and on Twitter @MBTA .”

The issue with the Mattapan Line’s overhead wire was reported about 3:15 p.m., according to Lisa Battiston, an MBTA spokeswoman.

An overhead power problem caused the MBTA to replace trolley service between Ashmont and Mattapan with shuttle buses on Monday afternoon, the authority said.

Trolley 3263 left the Ashmont Red Line station shortly after 2:30 p.m., en route to its final destination in Mattapan. During its route, the train slowed around a curve between Cedar Grove and Butler Street stations and then came to its standard halt at Butler Street.

But then, suddenly, the power went dead on the trolley, and passengers began discussing the fare hikes for the subway and commuter rail that went into effect Monday.

Mervin Adams, 70, was “disappointed because the price went up today,” she said. “I now have to figure out how to get home.” Adams was headed to Mattapan Square, and planned to walk from there to her home in Hyde Park.

Smoke could be seen coming from outside the trolley, but none was visible inside. The operator attempted to restart the trolley to no avail. After consulting with operator managers over the radio, she told passengers to head to Adams Street, a short distance away.

Barbara Bee, 73, of Mattapan, was another frustrated passenger.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said. “But I know one thing: this damned thing’s a piece of mess, and it ain’t going to work. . . . This is not right.”

Bee said the MBTA should have taken the advice of Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and delayed the fare increase until ongoing issues with the system have been addressed.

“I don’t care what they say — they’re not going to get to where they want to get because they’re not doing the right thing,” Bee said. “The system stinks. If I go to Cambridge, and I come into the station, they put on two Braintree trains before they do an Ashmont. That’s not right.”

“These people fail to understand that you’re standing, waiting and waiting, and you’re not going for free,” she said. “You have to pay for the system, and you should be able to get better service.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached atjeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.