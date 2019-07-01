MBTA fare increase kicks in; protests planned

Rates for seniors, people with disabilities, and students have not changed and all rides on local MBTA buses are staying the same.

The fare increase, the system’s fourth since 2012 , kicked in at the start of Monday service, increasing rates for riders with CharlieCards from $2.25 to $2.40 per ride and from $2.75 to $2.90 for those paying with cash or CharlieTickets.

The MBTA launched a scheduled 6 percent fare hike on parts of its system Monday and protesters planned to fan out across the system to make their feelings known.

The costs of most one-way commuter rail rides and most monthly passes are going up too, depending on zone — interzone rides in Zones 1-3 are the only trips that won’t see a price increase.

City Councilor Michelle Wu, who organized a Sunday rally at Park Street Station to protest the fare increase, has called for free T service.

“Commuters across the region will have to choose between paying more for lousy T service, or sitting in the worst traffic in the country,” Wu said during the rally. “That’s not good for our region, and that’s not good for individual families.”

Organizers of Monday’s protest said demonstrators would spread out across the MBTA system during the morning commute.

Officials have said the increased revenue produced by the fare increase, forecast to be around $29.5 million, will help improve the system.

The system endured a difficult month — a June 11 derailment badly damaged the Red Line’s signal system. Riders on the heavily used line face months of fewer trains and longer commutes as repairs continue.

Following the derailment, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who previously supported the fare increase, called for a rate freeze. The MBTA rejected his demand, saying it was too late to change course.

Under pressure following the incident, the MBTA announced an independent review of the system’s overall safety and Governor Charlie Baker called for a $50 million infusion for the system to accelerate maintenance work.

Additionally, metered parking in some parts of Boston will increase Monday. Some neighborhoods — like Fenway/Kenmore — are affected by the price change while others — like the Back Bay — are not.

Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.