Norfolk police find over 50 marijuana plants
Police found more than 50 marijuana plants while executing a search warrant Monday in Norfolk, officials said.
Police said they found three rooms equipped with special lighting and cooling systems for growing marijuana. The number of marijuana plants exceeded the legal limit for personal use, police said.
Police also found marijuana packaged in plastic zip lock bags, two pneumatic presses, a scale, and $301, they said.
Alan Rovinelli, 31, was charged with possession of a Class D controlled substance with intent to manufacture, cultivate, or distribute, police said.
