Suspect discarded white powder in sewer after dropping off dying girl at Lawrence hospital, police say

Investigators later reached into the sewer and found two cut up white plastic straws; an orange cigarette filter; and a small bag with white powder.

Rivera, 47, threw a few small things into the drain, according to court records unsealed Monday. He got on his knees to get a closer look, as if checking to see if the things he discarded really went in. Then he drove away, and the 13-year-old girl he arrived with was soon pronounced dead.

LAWRENCE — Carlos Rivera drove to Lawrence General Hospital to drop off an unconscious 13-year-old girl on the afternoon of May 20. He stopped his car, flagged hospital employees, and walked over to a nearby sewer drain.

Family members have identified the girl as Chloe Ricard of Amesbury. Rivera has not been charged in her death, but is accused of aggravated rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, two counts of distributing cocaine to a minor, and one count of indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over.

He was arrested several days after Ricard’s death and arraigned in District Court. He was was indicted Thursday by a grand jury, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett. The indictment will move his case to Essex Superior Court. An arraignment there has not yet been scheduled.

The document released Monday, a report from the Lawrence Police Department, was kept from public view for a month. An Essex County prosecutor had asked a judge to temporarily impound it to give investigators more time to contact possible witnesses they had not yet spoken with.

Another teenager told police Rivera had touched her inappropriately in the days before Ricard’s death, court records show. One of them said she saw Rivera give teenagers cocaine on a mirror and cut-up straws.

The report did not say whether there is evidence that those were the same straws investigators found in the sewer.

Ricard’s mother and stepfather have said she was social and creative. She drew — in notebooks and on her own skin — in part to cope with losing her father when she was in the third grade. She wanted to be a tattoo artist.

Her mother and stepfather, Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan and Brian Dolan, said they dropped her off at a friend’s house the afternoon of May 19. She preferred to be around friends when she got sad or angry, Goldsmith-Dolan said.

Ricard did not come home that night or the next morning. Goldsmith-Dolan said she got in touch with her daughter’s friend, who said she was safe in Haverhill. But later in the day a Department of Children and Families employee told Goldsmith-Dolan there were some “red flags” that Ricard wanted to leave the state, Goldsmith-Dolan said.

Goldsmith-Dolan was filing a missing person’s report with Ricard’s friend sent her a text message, she said. Ricard was in the hospital.

“She was just a beautiful, kind girl,” her mother said in May. “Everyone that met her loved her; she was so social.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.