State Police outline security plan for the Fourth on the Esplanade

“Every year there is some evolution of the security plan, either involving physical barriers, asset distribution, technology, intelligence capabilities, or some combination of those areas,” he continued. “This year is no different. For tactical reasons, we don’t disclose what those are.”

The agency makes minor changes to its safety plan for the Fourth each year “based on past experience, observations from security operations in other cities and countries, in response to tactics used in other parts of the nation and the world to disrupt or attack large venues,” David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Massachusetts State Police offered guidance Monday for those planning to attend Boston’s Fourth of July celebration on the Esplanade.

Here’s a rundown of the security information and visitor tips the agency shared.

Road Closures: Multiple streets and footpaths will be shut down for hours or days throughout the week, as workers set up for the celebration, the Boston Pops rehearses, and various other work surrounding the celebration is performed.

Mugar Way will be closed to parking between Arlington and Charles streets from 7 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Friday.

Storrow Drive’s westbound right lane will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the exit from the Storrow Tunnel eastbound to Arlington Street will be closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Then, on Wednesday, the Esplanade walkway along the Charles River will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists between the Community Boat Club and the concession stand from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The oval in front of the Hatch Memorial Shell will be closed from 7 a.m. until about 4 p.m. for the Pops rehearsal.

At roughly 3 p.m. Wednesday, Storrow Drive eastbound will close at the Bowker Overpass until Friday, and Storrow westbound will close from Charles Circle to the Bowker Overpass, with traffic diverted to Charles Circle. Westbound drivers will be able to re-enter Storrow westbound by going down Charles Street, to Beacon Street, to the westbound entrance at the Bowker Overpass.

Mugar Way at Beacon Street will also close about 3 p.m. Wednesday and won’t reopen until early Friday.

Starting at midnight Wednesday, the Cambridge Parkway will close to parking, as will Memorial Drive in Cambridge between 450 Massachusetts Ave. and the Longfellow Bridge. Any vehicles parked there will be towed.

Then, at 7 a.m. on the Fourth, Storrow Drive westbound will close from Leverett Circle to Kenmore Square, State Police said. The Tip O’Neil Tunnel’s Storrow exit will also close at 7 a.m., as will the Leverett Circle entrance to Storrow westbound.

The Fiedler footbridge and the pedestrian bridge at Charles Circle will also close, and there will be no parking at Magazine Beach and Magazine Pool, Riverside Boat Club, and the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority pumping station.

Starting at 4 p.m. on the Fourth, there will be massive closures in preparation for the fireworks display. Sections of Memorial Drive and many other streets in Cambridge will close, as will the Longfellow Bridge and Mass. Ave. bridge.

Around 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth, Third Street in Cambridge will become one-way from Main Street to the Monsignor O’Brien Highway and the Craigie drawbridge will stop raising until about 1 a.m. Friday, State Police said.

Access Points: On July 3, two checkpoints will open at 4 p.m. or at a time chosen by the incident commander, State Police said. On the Fourth, they will open at 9 a.m., unless the incident commander designates another time.

The Oval Checkpoint will be between the footbridges over the Storrow Lagoon near Clarendon and Berkeley streets, State Police said. The Island/Lagoon checkpoint will be near the Clarendon footbridge and may be accessed from the Lagoon’s Clarendon, Exeter, and Fairfield footbridges.

These locations can most easily be reached on July 3 after 4 p.m. by entering the Esplanade from Berkeley Street for the Oval Checkpoint and from either Berkeley or Clarendon streets for the Island/Lagoon Checkpoint, State Police said. Those arriving earlier can use the footbridges over Storrow Drive at Dartmouth and Fairfield streets.

On July 4, State Police recommend entering the Esplanade at Berkeley Street to access the Oval Checkpoint. To reach the Island/Lagoon Checkpoint on the Fourth, they suggest taking Beacon Street to Clarendon Street or using the footbridges over Storrow Drive at Dartmouth or Fairfield streets.

Prohibited Items: The Fourth of July is one of summer’s biggest celebrations, but there are some popular summer items you won’t be allowed to bring, including backpacks, coolers on wheels, and barbecue grills.

While you celebrate, you’ll want to stay hydrated, but think before you start packing up six-packs for the celebration: alcohol is forbidden, as are all glass containers, soda cans, and premixed beverages. Any liquids you bring must be in sealed, clear plastic bottles of no more than 2 liters.

Also forbidden — and this one should be obvious — are weapons. State Police specify guns, pepper spray, sharp objects, and fireworks, but it’s probably safest to leave at home any item that might be viewed as a weapon.

Don’t cycle down to the Esplanade, either: bicycles won’tbe allowed through checkpoints, and discarded bikes may be subject to removal, State Police said.

Drone Prohibition: The celebration and fireworks display may make for a tempting occasion to bring your drone for a better view, but this is a time to resist temptation — unmanned aerial vehicles are banned from the Esplanade on July 3 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on July 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight, State Police said.

Anyone caught operating an unmanned aircraft during the prohibited hours could face state and federal charges.

Boating Guidelines: The Charles River is, of course, a prime viewing spot for the Boston Pops Firework Spectactular, but if you want to watch from the water, you’ll have to follow the rules.

Stay at least 100 feet from the shore and 1,000 feet from the fireworks barges, which will be positioned east of the Mass. Ave. bridge, and don’t get any funny ideas about jumping into the river for a swim — that’s forbidden. There will be designated channels north and south of the barges, but those will close at 8:15 p.m. on the Fourth and won’t reopen until after the fireworks display.

Boats are required to anchor outside the fireworks safety zone. East of the barges, the zone will be marked by buoys and public safety boats, State Police said. To the west of the barges, boaters will have to anchor on the other side of the Mass. Ave. bridge.

The New Charles River Dam will close to boats headed upriver at 7:45 p.m. on the Fourth and reopen at 2 a.m. Friday, State Police said. Public docks between the Longfellow and Mass. Ave. bridges will be closed.

The Craigie Drawbridge adjacent to the Museum of Science will be closed for the fireworks and won’t reopen until 1 a.m. Friday. Boats that are more than 12 feet high will have to stay upriver of the Longfellow Bridge after the fireworks because they are too tall to clear the drawbridge.

Canoes, rowboats, kayaks, and other manually powered vessels operating between dusk and dawn must have on board a white all-around light, a sound signaling device, and a personal flotation device.

Text-a-Tip: If you see anything suspicious at the celebration, you can report it using a dedicated Text-a-Tip line set up by State Police. Use the SMS number 67283 and begin your message with the characters “B4.” Then just type out the rest of the information. You can also call 911 or seek out a state trooper on the Esplanade, State Police say.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.