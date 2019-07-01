Suspect in Esplanade attack on jogger sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for mental health evaluation

In the newest incident, Olivo allegedly attacked a 23-year-old woman as she jogged on the Esplanade 4 p.m. last Friday while she was on the footbridge crossing the Esplanade’s lagoon, according to State Police.

Instead, Judge Tracy Lee Lyons ordered Luis A. Olivo to undergo a competency evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital - where Olivo was sent in 2016 when he was arrested after he threw a can of spaghetti and meatballs at a passing car and in 2011 when arrested on an assault and battery charge, according to officials and court records.

The man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Esplanade on Friday is currently in a psychotic state so debilitating that he could not be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday, according to court records and officials.

The woman was stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors and was later released from Massachusetts General Hospital Saturday after being treated for a head laceration, officials said.

Following the attack on the Allston woman, Olivo allegedly ran from the scene and was arrested at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Dartmouth Street by state troopers, one of whom used his stun gun to subdue Olivo, State Police said this weekend.

He was charged with assault with intent to murder and other charges.

The pair of scissors believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered, according to State Police.

Prior to Friday’s arrest, Olivo has been prosecuted in the downtown Boston courthouse four times since 2011, the most recent being his arrest by Boston police last year for allegedly masturbating on the Boston Common in front of a passing woman.

The case is still pending.

This a breaking news story and will be updated.

